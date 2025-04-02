Swiss govt brings revised CO2 law into force
Published 14:23 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 14:23 on April 2, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland
The Swiss government formally approved on Wednesday a revised CO2 legislation, which establishes emission reduction targets across various sectors for 2030 and implements the measures adopted by lawmakers last year, with several provisions affecting the country's ETS.
The Swiss government formally approved on Wednesday a revised CO2 legislation, which establishes emission reduction targets across various sectors for 2030 and implements the measures adopted by lawmakers last year, with several provisions affecting the country's ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.