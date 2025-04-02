New York Senate targets gas corps for CCS implementation
Published 22:39 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 22:39 on April 2, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Gas corporations would have to implement and help advance carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies under a proposed New York Senate bill – potentially moving the needle on targets outlined in the state’s flagging GHG abatement act.
