Americas > Gas-fired power generators pushing CCS additions as electricity demand surges -experts

Published 23:42 on April 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:42 on April 2, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

As AI growth and data centres continue fuelling demand for electricity, baseload power providers are prioritising speed for getting new generation capacity online while planning for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) additions years down the road, market experts said Wednesday during the UT Energy Week conference.
