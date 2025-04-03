Americas > DAC energy, water consumption needs to be addressed before further buildout -analysis

DAC energy, water consumption needs to be addressed before further buildout -analysis

Published 01:13 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:13 on April 3, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

As the US considers buildout of direct air capture (DAC) projects, a climate non-profit is urging developers to consider the impacts on energy and water resources.
As the US considers buildout of direct air capture (DAC) projects, a climate non-profit is urging developers to consider the impacts on energy and water resources.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.