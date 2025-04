A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

European carbon was little changed on Wednesday morning as commodity markets slowed to a crawl in anticipation of the announcement of new US tariffs later in the day, while weekly position data showed a 10% decrease in speculative length but large drops in futures holdings among compliance companies.