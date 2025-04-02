Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:45 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 12:45 on April 2, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon was little changed on Wednesday morning as commodity markets slowed to a crawl in anticipation of the announcement of new US tariffs later in the day, while weekly position data showed a 10% decrease in speculative length but large drops in futures holdings among compliance companies.