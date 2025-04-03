Asian financial firms staying the course on climate, but report pushes for greater ambition

Published 03:45 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 03:45 on April 3, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific

A growing number of institutional investors in Asia are integrating climate into their processes, but the speed and scale are still lagging what is needed to limit global warming to the levels that have the greatest net economic benefit to the region, according to a report published Thursday.