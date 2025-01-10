Asia Pacific > Bhutan publishes ART TREES concept note, aims for ITMOs

Published 23:34 on January 10, 2025

The Secretariat of the ART TREES standard on Friday announced it had added Bhutan’s jurisdictional REDD+ concept note to the ART Registry, wherein the Himalayan country has also committed to following protocols to issue Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement.
