Bhutan publishes ART TREES concept note, aims for ITMOs
Published 23:34 on January 10, 2025 / Last updated at 23:34 on January 10, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Secretariat of the ART TREES standard on Friday announced it had added Bhutan’s jurisdictional REDD+ concept note to the ART Registry, wherein the Himalayan country has also committed to following protocols to issue Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement.
