US awards millions in decarbonisation grants

US awards millions in decarbonisation grants

Published 23:11 on January 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:11 on January 10, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The US DOE is doling out more than $130 million to dozens of projects to reduce emissions, energy demand, and advance decarbonisation technology in its core industrial base, keeping up with global markets.
