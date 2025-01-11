Americas > Canadian CCS project threatened by cost challenges -report

Canadian CCS project threatened by cost challenges -report

Published 00:09 on January 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:09 on January 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

An Alberta-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) project faces rising costs and weak revenue potential, jeopardising the viability of bringing the oilsands CO2 storage hub to fruition, a think-tank published Thursday.
