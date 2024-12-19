UK govt updates free carbon permit allocation list for 2025 with minimal drop from current year’s total

Published 18:07 on December 19, 2024 / Roy Manuell

The UK government has published an updated list of free carbon permit handouts by installation for the period 2021-25, which will see levels in 2025 fall by less than 100,000 tonnes compared with 2024, though annual volumes in each year are lower than the previous totals published over the summer.