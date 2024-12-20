ANALYSIS: 2024 ends in frustration for nature with trust among countries at low ebb

Published 10:10 on December 20, 2024 / Last updated at 10:12 on December 20, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Frustration over inaction on the nature crisis has built following the overall poor outcomes of this year's international talks, in what is described as an unprecedented climate of distrust, with observers arguing 2025 could be critical for global efforts on biodiversity.