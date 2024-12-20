Euro Markets: EUAs rise most in 10 weeks as gas prices surge, spec buying returns
Published 02:18 on December 20, 2024 / Last updated at 02:36 on December 20, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon jumped by the most in 10 weeks after breaking through key technical resistances, as speculative buyers returned and natural gas prices appeared to reassert their influence over the EU ETS amid speculation over whether and how the bloc will source additional supplies next year.
