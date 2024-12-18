Americas > EPA grants California authority to implement 100% zero-emission vehicle sales rule by 2035

EPA grants California authority to implement 100% zero-emission vehicle sales rule by 2035

Published 21:08 on December 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:08 on December 18, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The US EPA granted California authority on Wednesday to adopt the state’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulations for light-duty vehicles, effectively banning the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035, amid threats of repeal under the forthcoming Trump administration.
The US EPA granted California authority on Wednesday to adopt the state’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulations for light-duty vehicles, effectively banning the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035, amid threats of repeal under the forthcoming Trump administration.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.