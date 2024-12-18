EPA grants California authority to implement 100% zero-emission vehicle sales rule by 2035
Published 21:08 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 21:08 on December 18, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The US EPA granted California authority on Wednesday to adopt the state’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulations for light-duty vehicles, effectively banning the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035, amid threats of repeal under the forthcoming Trump administration.
