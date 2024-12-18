US agencies fail to meet federal ZEV fleet targets, watchdog says
Published 19:18 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 19:18 on December 18, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
Under a federal mandate to acquire 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035, 11 US government agencies have not met their interim targets, a watchdog study published Tuesday said, with future prospects largely outside of the agencies' control.
