Euro Markets: EUAs edge higher in narrow range as link to natural gas market stretches
Published 17:13 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on December 18, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances advanced modestly on Wednesday, loosening their correlation with natural gas prices for a second day as the market accustomed itself to the new front-December contract, while weekly positioning data from the futures exchanges showed speculative traders trimming their bullish bets.
European carbon allowances advanced modestly on Wednesday, loosening their correlation with natural gas prices for a second day as the market accustomed itself to the new front-December contract, while weekly positioning data from the futures exchanges showed speculative traders trimming their bullish bets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.