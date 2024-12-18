‘Not blackmail’: France puts prerequisites on support for 90% EU climate goal
Published 16:30 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 16:30 on December 18, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA
Agreement on a 2040 climate target at EU level must be preceded by an “action plan” outlining the means of achieving the objective, including the principle of technology neutrality to make room for nuclear power alongside renewables, French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.
