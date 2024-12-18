EMEA > ‘Not blackmail’: France puts prerequisites on support for 90% EU climate goal

‘Not blackmail’: France puts prerequisites on support for 90% EU climate goal

Published 16:30 on December 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:30 on December 18, 2024  / /  EMEA

Agreement on a 2040 climate target at EU level must be preceded by an “action plan” outlining the means of achieving the objective, including the principle of technology neutrality to make room for nuclear power alongside renewables, French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.
Agreement on a 2040 climate target at EU level must be preceded by an “action plan” outlining the means of achieving the objective, including the principle of technology neutrality to make room for nuclear power alongside renewables, French energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.