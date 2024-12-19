Americas > UN cancels tender to build centralised Article 6 registry system

UN cancels tender to build centralised Article 6 registry system

Published 00:30 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:30 on December 19, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A UN tender to build a centralised registry system for carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has been cancelled, Carbon Pulse has learned, though an interim solution is expected to be operational by year’s end.
A UN tender to build a centralised registry system for carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has been cancelled, Carbon Pulse has learned, though an interim solution is expected to be operational by year’s end.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.