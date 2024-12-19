UN cancels tender to build centralised Article 6 registry system
Published 00:30 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:30 on December 19, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A UN tender to build a centralised registry system for carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has been cancelled, Carbon Pulse has learned, though an interim solution is expected to be operational by year’s end.
