US DOE estimates LNG exports raising global emissions 0.05% over 30 years
Published 00:45 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 00:45 on December 18, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, International, US
US DOE released a highly anticipated study listing potential environment and community effects of its LNG exports estimated at increasing global emissions by 0.05% from 2020-50, without an explicit recommendation to extend the temporary pause of pending and future project approvals.
