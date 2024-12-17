California biochar facility secures approval amid broader forest biomass management goals
Published 22:23 on December 17, 2024 / Last updated at 22:23 on December 17, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
A proposed biochar production facility in northern California has received unanimous approval from local regulators, marking a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to address wildfire risks and advance forest biomass utilisation.
A proposed biochar production facility in northern California has received unanimous approval from local regulators, marking a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to address wildfire risks and advance forest biomass utilisation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.