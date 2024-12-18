Coal demand growth slows, but no decline in carbon emissions in sight -IEA

Published 07:23 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 08:48 on December 18, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Peak oil has been joined by a plateau in coal, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) three-year outlook for the commodity, which saw a downturn during Covid-19 and a resurgence in use in the past two years, buoyed by high gas prices since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.