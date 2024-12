FEATURE: Sinking biomass in anoxic basins attracts scientific interest but no guarantee of regulatory approval

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Several startups are proposing sinking biomass in anoxic basins, such as the Black Sea, to sequester carbon and generate removal credits, though they face hurdles related to wider scientific approval and regulatory sign-off before they can move ahead.