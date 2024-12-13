FEATURE: Sinking biomass in anoxic basins attracts scientific interest but no guarantee of regulatory approval
Published 12:32 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 12:32 on December 13, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Several startups are proposing sinking biomass in anoxic basins, such as the Black Sea, to sequester carbon and generate removal credits, though they face hurdles related to wider scientific approval and regulatory sign-off before they can move ahead.
