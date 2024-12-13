FEATURE: Canadian oilsands still silent on environmental targets, six months into new greenwashing laws
Published 13:00 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 23:24 on December 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
The once-public emissions reductions targets of Canadian oilsands companies remain absent six months following the introduction of new greenwashing laws, as uncertainty persists regarding specifics of what can be held to account under the new mandate.
