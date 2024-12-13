Biodiversity > Asset manager sets up Europe-focused biodiversity fund, targets raising €200 mln

Asset manager sets up Europe-focused biodiversity fund, targets raising €200 mln

Published 12:10 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:10 on December 13, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A Luxembourg-headquartered asset manager has launched a fund aimed at supporting European companies and projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and restoration, with the target of raising €200 million.
A Luxembourg-headquartered asset manager has launched a fund aimed at supporting European companies and projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and restoration, with the target of raising €200 million.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.