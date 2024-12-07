CFTC: Producers boost holdings across North American carbon markets, investors hone in on V25s

Published 00:55 on December 7, 2024 / Last updated at 00:55 on December 7, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Emitters built their net holdings throughout the North American carbon markets, while financial players continued to shuffle their positions in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in favour of V25s, data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.