Brazilian development bank calls for forest restoration proposals in Amazon, Atlantic Forest

Published 00:04 on December 7, 2024

Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) this week solicited proposals under initiatives collectively worth R$109 million ($18 mln) that would support forest restoration in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest.
Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) this week solicited proposals under initiatives collectively worth R$109 million ($18 mln) that would support forest restoration in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest.


