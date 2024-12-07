BRIEFING: EPA defends power plant emissions rules before DC circuit

Published 01:01 on December 7, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder

The US EPA’s power plant emissions rules were tested Friday before a three-judge panel as attorneys representing Republican states argued that the rules didn’t properly consider the costs of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology and that the EPA overstepped in its rulemaking authority.