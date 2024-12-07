WCI offset usage slips to just under 4% in 2021-23, compliance data shows
Published 01:26 on December 7, 2024 / Last updated at 01:26 on December 7, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Emitters in California's carbon market more than halved their use of offsets during the 2021-23 compliance period, driving overall utilisation under the scheme to below 4% despite an uptick in WCI partner Quebec, government data published Friday showed.
