CORSIA market liquidity hinges on Article 6 alignment by eligible carbon standards -report
Published 01:27 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 01:27 on December 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Newly CORSIA-eligible carbon standards under the UN’s aviation offsetting scheme will likely enhance liquidity in this credit-strapped market – but only if emission units comply with Article 6 requirements, and if participating countries institute “correct and balanced” incentives and penalties, as per a report published Wednesday by an international project developer.
Newly CORSIA-eligible carbon standards under the UN’s aviation offsetting scheme will likely enhance liquidity in this credit-strapped market – but only if emission units comply with Article 6 requirements, and if participating countries institute “correct and balanced” incentives and penalties, as per a report published Wednesday by an international project developer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.