CORSIA market liquidity hinges on Article 6 alignment by eligible carbon standards -report

Newly CORSIA-eligible carbon standards under the UN’s aviation offsetting scheme will likely enhance liquidity in this credit-strapped market – but only if emission units comply with Article 6 requirements, and if participating countries institute “correct and balanced” incentives and penalties, as per a report published Wednesday by an international project developer.