Mining industry faces tough road to decarbonisation amid surging demand for critical minerals -report
Published 00:22 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 00:22 on December 5, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The global mining industry faces a steep challenge in its efforts to decarbonise, with emissions reductions falling far short of targets needed to align with international climate goals, according to a new report.
The global mining industry faces a steep challenge in its efforts to decarbonise, with emissions reductions falling far short of targets needed to align with international climate goals, according to a new report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.