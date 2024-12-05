Asia Pacific > ASEAN can unlock $3 trillion revenue from carbon markets, analysis finds

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has the potential to unlock up to $3 trillion in revenue through the reduction or removal of 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2e per year by 2050 if member states develop regulations to support domestic carbon markets, a report released Thursday has found.
