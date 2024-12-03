BRIEFING: US data centres, AI growth add pressure for transmission permitting reform -panellists

Published 00:42 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 00:42 on December 3, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary

As data centres and artificial intelligence drives electricity demand across the US, permitting wait times for transmission lines will need to be dramatically sped up in a number of ways, panellists said Monday, from limiting lawsuits against transmission projects to centralizing permitting authority in the federal government.