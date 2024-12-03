CFTC: Traders bulk holdings in V25s across WCI, RGGI carbon markets
Published 02:07 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 02:07 on December 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Both emitters and financial players continued to move their holdings in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) into 2025 at the expense of 2024, delayed data from the US Thanksgiving holiday published Monday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
Both emitters and financial players continued to move their holdings in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) into 2025 at the expense of 2024, delayed data from the US Thanksgiving holiday published Monday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.