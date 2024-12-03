Americas > WCI, Washington release expected 2025 auction dates and reserve prices

WCI, Washington release expected 2025 auction dates and reserve prices

Published 02:12 on December 3, 2024

The California-Quebec joint carbon market and Washington’s cap-and-invest programme announced auction dates and reserve prices for 2025 on Monday, along with next year’s sale volumes.
The California-Quebec joint carbon market and Washington's cap-and-invest programme announced auction dates and reserve prices for 2025 on Monday, along with next year's sale volumes.


