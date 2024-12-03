Majority of large asset managers fail to use influence to drive climate policy -report
Published 00:01 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 16:26 on November 27, 2024 / Bryony Collins / International, Voluntary
Most of the world's largest insurers and pension funds -- representing over $17 trillion in assets -- fail to use their significant influence to advocate for climate policy in line with science-based pathways to net zero, according to new analysis by a non-profit.
