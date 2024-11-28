Peru publishes decree aligning national climate strategy with net zero, promotes forest land titling, REDD+
Published 15:11 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 15:11 on November 28, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The president's office in Peru has issued a supreme decree that seeks to enshrine into law a new national climate strategy, aligning it with 2050 net zero plans and carving out a major role for REDD+ avoided deforestation and carbon finance.
