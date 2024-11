Peru publishes decree aligning national climate strategy with net zero, promotes forest land titling, REDD+

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The president's office in Peru has issued a supreme decree that seeks to enshrine into law a new national climate strategy, aligning it with 2050 net zero plans and carving out a major role for REDD+ avoided deforestation and carbon finance.