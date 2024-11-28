High cost of carbon removals may conflict with energy security, economic pressures -report
Published 17:19 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:19 on November 28, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
The high cost of engineered carbon removals may come increasingly at odds with government priorities to ensure energy security and affordability, requiring greater international cooperation in developing the novel technologies and reducing reliance on them, a research paper warned on Thursday.
The high cost of engineered carbon removals may come increasingly at odds with government priorities to ensure energy security and affordability, requiring greater international cooperation in developing the novel technologies and reducing reliance on them, a research paper warned on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.