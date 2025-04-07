EU nations prepare reaction to US tariffs, steel sector hanging
Published 17:14 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 17:14 on April 7, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, US
The EU's 27 nations will prepare countermeasures targeting steel and aluminium imports to be implemented from Apr. 15, without waiting indefinitely for trade negotiations with the US indefinitely, ministers said on Monday.
