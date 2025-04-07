Americas > EU nations prepare reaction to US tariffs, steel sector hanging

EU nations prepare reaction to US tariffs, steel sector hanging

Published 17:14 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:14 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, US

The EU's 27 nations will prepare countermeasures targeting steel and aluminium imports to be implemented from Apr. 15, without waiting indefinitely for trade negotiations with the US indefinitely, ministers said on Monday. 
The EU's 27 nations will prepare countermeasures targeting steel and aluminium imports to be implemented from Apr. 15, without waiting indefinitely for trade negotiations with the US indefinitely, ministers said on Monday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.