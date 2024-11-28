ICVCM to delay cookstoves carbon credit decision until 2025 amid “complex” discussions
Published 14:00 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 14:00 on November 28, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
The decision over which cookstove methodologies will be eligible for the Core Carbon Principle (CCP) high-integrity badge is set to be delayed until next year amid ongoing “complex discussions involving many stakeholders”, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) told Carbon Pulse.
