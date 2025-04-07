Brazilian project developer receives $17 mln backing from banks via national climate fund -media
Published 18:48 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 18:48 on April 7, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A Sao Paulo-based carbon removal (CDR) project developer has received R$100 million ($16.9 mln) in backing from two Brazilian banks, becoming the first company to fund a reforestation project via a national climate fund, media reported Monday.
