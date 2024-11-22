UPDATE – COP29: New climate finance goal proposal offers $250 bln by 2035
Published 14:21 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:54 on November 22, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio, Allison Gacad and Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A new climate finance goal of $250 billion by 2035 was proposed in a draft presidency text published on Friday at COP29, falling well below the $1.3 trillion figure requested by developing nations, while provisions that would encourage carbon markets were deleted from the latest version.
