COP29: India “in talks” with Singapore, South Korea for ITMO deals -sources
Published 14:21 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:21 on November 22, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
India is in talks with the governments of South Korea and Singapore to sign agreements on a framework for the transaction of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, sources have told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.
India is in talks with the governments of South Korea and Singapore to sign agreements on a framework for the transaction of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, sources have told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.