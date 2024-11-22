Americas > Bahamas inks $300 mln debt swap deal to finance marine conservation

Bahamas inks $300 mln debt swap deal to finance marine conservation

Published 14:35 on November 22, 2024

The Bahamas government has signed a deal to refinance $300 million of its external debt, in a move that is expected to unlock more than $120 mln for marine conservation over the next 15 years.
The Bahamas government has signed a deal to refinance $300 million of its external debt, in a move that is expected to unlock more than $120 mln for marine conservation over the next 15 years.


