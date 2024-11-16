CFTC: Investor CCA sentiment sours with regulatory delays, emitters boost overall holdings across North American carbon markets
Published 00:37 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:37 on November 16, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
Financial entities axed their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings into the upcoming Q4 auction and with the delay in highly-anticipated regulatory updates that pulled prices lower this week, while producers built their positions across North American carbon markets, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Financial entities axed their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings into the upcoming Q4 auction and with the delay in highly-anticipated regulatory updates that pulled prices lower this week, while producers built their positions across North American carbon markets, according to data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.