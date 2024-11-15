COP29 Roundup for Day 5 – Nov. 15

Published 05:57 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 06:00 on November 15, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

It is Day 5 at COP29 in Baku - Energy Day. After a messy Article 6 draft on trading rules was published on Thursday, with negotiators then demanded to work late to help slim down the 43 pages of text, signs of fatigue are setting in, just 48 hours before ministers arrive. On the energy front, the Azerbaijan presidency will announce a raft of pledges, and debate over the COP28 fossil fuels outcome is expected to be high on the agenda.