Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:28 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 12:28 on November 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices gave up a strong opening surge to a 10-week high, posting a 1.5% decline by midday on Friday, on the back of aggressive selling after front-month TTF natural gas fell back sharply from Thursday's one-year high, leaving Europe's benchmark carbon contract heading for a weekly decline.
European carbon prices gave up a strong opening surge to a 10-week high, posting a 1.5% decline by midday on Friday, on the back of aggressive selling after front-month TTF natural gas fell back sharply from Thursday's one-year high, leaving Europe's benchmark carbon contract heading for a weekly decline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.