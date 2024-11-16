Americas > BRIEFING: RMI to analyse decarbonisation pathways for EITEs in Washington

BRIEFING: RMI to analyse decarbonisation pathways for EITEs in Washington

Published 02:15 on November 16, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:15 on November 16, 2024  / /  Americas, US

US think tank RMI will be working closely with Emissions Intensive Trade Exposed (EITE) facilities active under Washington state’s cap-and-invest programme, to research viable decarbonisation pathways for various industries.
