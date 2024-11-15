COP29: US energy secretary confident in EV tax credits’ durability post Trump win
Published 15:54 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:54 on November 15, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
A day after incoming President-elect Trump's administration reportedly indicated its intent to eliminate electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in broad tax reform, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed confidence that the credits – and other financing supporting nascent clean energy technologies – should be durable enough to withstand potential attack.
