COP29: US energy secretary confident in EV tax credits’ durability post Trump win

A day after incoming President-elect Trump's administration reportedly indicated its intent to eliminate electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in broad tax reform, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed confidence that the credits – and other financing supporting nascent clean energy technologies – should be durable enough to withstand potential attack.