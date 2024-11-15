Americas > Canadian, Indigenous govts ink landmark C$375-mln conservation deal

Canadian, Indigenous govts ink landmark C$375-mln conservation deal

The Canadian and Indigenous governments, together with a group of private donors, signed on Thursday an agreement set to unlock C$375 million ($270 mln) over the next 10 years for conservation efforts in the Northwest Territories (NWT).
