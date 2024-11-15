DATA DIVE: Too soon to draw conclusions on CORSIA carbon credit supply and demand

Published 11:32 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:41 on November 15, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

With four new standards approved to supply CORSIA compliance last month, and the aviation sector now well into its first phase, the voluntary carbon market is starting to make predictions around prospective supply and demand for the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme - but it may be too soon to forecast what will be needed, and what will be available to buy.