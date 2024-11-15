COP29: Developing countries demand more transition finance to stop exploiting fossil fuels

Published 11:23 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:23 on November 15, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Developing countries relying on oil and gas extraction for state revenues need technical and financial support to phase it down — even if they are keen to follow through on last year's COP28 global commitment to pursue a just and orderly transition away from fossil fuels, according to experts at COP29.